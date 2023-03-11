Emily Ratajkowski Gets Blunt About Divorcing Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski continues her candor regarding her ongoing divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The ex-couple called it quits in July 2022 following four years of marriage and rumblings of infidelity on Bear-McClard's part. Since then, Ratajkowski has kept tabloids busy by sampling everything the dating pool has to offer. After enjoying short-term flings with Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, the model memorably posed alongside comedian Eric André (in the nude) in a Valentine's Day Instagram post. Although the pair have been spotted canoodling around New York City since January, Ratajkowski's cryptic February 17 TikTok seemingly indicated she and André were already over.

Without addressing specifics, Ratajkowski has been forthcoming about the divorce's toll on her emotional and physical well-being. During a November 2022 episode of her "High Low with EmRata" podcast, the "My Body" author described her dramatic weight loss directly following the split. Weighing around 100 pounds at the time, Ratajkowski mused, "I think trauma lives in the body," adding that when she is "really unwell, I lose so much weight." On a similar note, in that month's issue of Harper's Bazaar, she described her state of ever-fluctuating moods. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different," she told the publication.

Now, the outspoken women's rights advocate is giving voice to feeling gaslit in the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard.