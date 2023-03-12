Cara Delevingne Blows Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Away After Fearing For Her Life
Cara Delevingne started 2023 with a candid and sobering reflection of the past few months. Spotted displaying some erratic behavior in viral footage last fall, Delevingne admitted in Vogue's March issue that she was, indeed, not well at the time. "I hadn't slept. I was not okay," the model-slash-actor revealed. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun."
Grateful for the paparazzi-captured images' reality check, Delevingne also shared that she "needed to start reaching out." With childhood friends responding to her call for help, Delevingne recounted the tearful reunion. "They all came over and we started crying," she said. "They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"
Entering rehab and a 12-step program in late 2022, the "Carnival Row" star is now four months sober. "This process obviously has its ups and downs," Delevingne bluntly told Vogue, adding that sobriety isn't an overnight phenomenon. "People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I'm sober and that's it.' And it's not as simple as that." We dare say that the night of Oscars 2023 was a highlight for Delevingne, however — if her head-turning red carpet appearance was anything to go by.
Cara Delevingne was ravishing in red at the 2023 Oscars
Don't call it a comeback! Cara Delevingne reminded us just how much "supermodel" runs in her veins on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet. A presenter at this year's ceremony, the statuesque blonde posed for cameras wearing a slick, tight bun and letting her cranberry Elie Saab gown and Bulgari diamonds take center stage. Baring one shoulder and adorning large ruffles on the other, the "Only Murders in the Building" actor also evoked a 2012 Angelina Jolie leg moment. Strutting her right leg out of her voluminous dress' thigh-high slit, the model was also able to strategically showcase her red Stuart Weitzman platforms. Positively glowing, Delevingne completed the look with pink eyeshadow and lip color.
Delevingne wasn't the only Oscars attendee this year to rock the bare-leg trend. 2020's nominee for "Best Supporting Actress," Florence Pugh had her own peekaboo leg moment in a strapless Valentino gown featuring an über-short black miniskirt. Never one for a dull dress herself, 2002's "Best Actress" winner, Halle Berry, let her left leg breathe in a rose appliqué-adorned sleek gown bearing a thigh-high slit.