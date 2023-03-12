Cara Delevingne Blows Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Away After Fearing For Her Life

Cara Delevingne started 2023 with a candid and sobering reflection of the past few months. Spotted displaying some erratic behavior in viral footage last fall, Delevingne admitted in Vogue's March issue that she was, indeed, not well at the time. "I hadn't slept. I was not okay," the model-slash-actor revealed. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun."

Grateful for the paparazzi-captured images' reality check, Delevingne also shared that she "needed to start reaching out." With childhood friends responding to her call for help, Delevingne recounted the tearful reunion. "They all came over and we started crying," she said. "They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

Entering rehab and a 12-step program in late 2022, the "Carnival Row" star is now four months sober. "This process obviously has its ups and downs," Delevingne bluntly told Vogue, adding that sobriety isn't an overnight phenomenon. "People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I'm sober and that's it.' And it's not as simple as that." We dare say that the night of Oscars 2023 was a highlight for Delevingne, however — if her head-turning red carpet appearance was anything to go by.