The Little Known Tradition Will Smith's 2023 Oscars Ban Stopped Him From Doing

The Oscars ceremony is full of traditions. After all, 2023 did mark the 95th Academy Awards, so it's only natural to have picked up a few traditions over the years! But, of course, you have to be formally invited to take part in those traditions and, if you're on the outs with the Academy, well, let's just say, you won't be up on stage carrying on almost 100 years of history. (We're looking at you, Will Smith.)

As you must know by now, Will was banned from the Oscars in 2022 after his infamous slap-gate moment with Chris Rock. Will got physical with the comedian onstage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and, as a result, the Academy's Board of Governors chose not to allow Will to attend the show again for a decade. "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," The Academy said in a statement. Will didn't resist the ban, as he responded, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." He also stepped down from the Academy.

But the effects of Will's slap were still being felt when the ceremony came around again a year later, as his absence meant a long-running tradition couldn't go ahead.