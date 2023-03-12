The Little Known Tradition Will Smith's 2023 Oscars Ban Stopped Him From Doing
The Oscars ceremony is full of traditions. After all, 2023 did mark the 95th Academy Awards, so it's only natural to have picked up a few traditions over the years! But, of course, you have to be formally invited to take part in those traditions and, if you're on the outs with the Academy, well, let's just say, you won't be up on stage carrying on almost 100 years of history. (We're looking at you, Will Smith.)
As you must know by now, Will was banned from the Oscars in 2022 after his infamous slap-gate moment with Chris Rock. Will got physical with the comedian onstage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and, as a result, the Academy's Board of Governors chose not to allow Will to attend the show again for a decade. "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," The Academy said in a statement. Will didn't resist the ban, as he responded, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision." He also stepped down from the Academy.
But the effects of Will's slap were still being felt when the ceremony came around again a year later, as his absence meant a long-running tradition couldn't go ahead.
Will Smith disrupted the Best Actress presenter tradition
There's a little-known tradition at the Oscars whereby the winner of the Best Actor award returns the following year to present the Best Actress award, and vice versa. Shortly after the slap drama went down, Will Smith actually won the Best Actor gong during the 2022 ceremony for his role in the movie "King Richard" which meant in keeping with tradition, he should really have been present at the 2023 ceremony to hand out the award for Best Actress. But, as we know, due to his decade-long ban, that wasn't an option.
Instead, the Academy called upon 2022's Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain (who took home the award for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), to pull double duty and present both the prestigious Best Actress and Best Actor award alongside none other than Halle Berry! As you may remember, Berry won the award herself back in 2002 for "Monster's Ball," so her appearance marked a sweet milestone anniversary.
Chastain spoke about the break in tradition on the red carpet to Entertainment Tonight, sharing, "I'm a little nervous, because I'm not as graceful as [Berry] is. And the whole thing — we have to walk by ourselves." She added that she was extra anxious because she hadn't been able to attend rehearsals due to other work commitments, but, as we knew they would, these two strong and stunning women had it in the bag!