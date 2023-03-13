The Kardashians' Met Gala Snub Is Long Overdue (& We Hope They Never Return)

The Kardashians have permeated contemporary culture like Karbon monoxide seeping through the consciousness of our minds. Like the toxic gas, the Kardashians have no taste and can cause severe headaches, nausea, lethargy, and confusion. Just ask Met Gala attendees, who, over the years, have been forced to suffer the side effects of watching one horror after another strut down the red carpet. Well, they'll be able to breathe without fear again as Vogue is canceling the Kardashians — and we're totally here for it.

According to Page Six, Anna Wintour is putting her Manolo Blahnik-clad foot down and cutting out the rot. It's no secret that she'd sworn a Kardashian would never darken the gala's doors. After all, the event is about celebrating creativity and avant-garde, fashion-forward style. While the family is more about juicy couture sweats, platform stilettos, micro-minis, and big flashy bling aside from when they're on heavily stylized magazine shoots.

Still, Kim Kardashian was determined to wheedle her way in, come hell, high water, or Kanye "Ye" West. After she finally agreed to date Ye, Ye did what Ye does best nowadays, blow things up and ruin everything. Kim was his plus-one for the 2013 Met Gala, dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire and beaming with satisfaction. Well, Ye's gone now, and the snubs have started. The Kardashians are not the center of the universe, as much as their sense of entitlement makes them believe. It's beyond time for a breather from them, and here's why we hope it's permanent.