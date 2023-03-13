Tems' Bold 2023 Oscars Outfit Stole The Show (From The Person Sitting Behind Her)

Fashion faux pas?

"Crazy Tings" crooner Tems slayed the red champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars in a beautiful, flowing white Lever Couture gown, complete with a large matching headpiece. But when it was time to sit down and enjoy the show, viewers quickly realized how impractical the dress was, as it appeared to completely obstruct an attendee's view who just so happened to be sitting behind the singer. Actor Devon Sawa even took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, while others went as far as to call Tems' Oscars look downright rude.

It should be noted, however, that this isn't the first time an Oscars attendee has ruffled some feathers with their fashion choices. In 1986, singer Cher opted to wear an all black Bob Mackie ensemble, complete with an enormous feathered headpiece. Think: extra long feathers poking out from every direction, creating a large and in charge wreath around her head. It's probably safe to say the attendees sitting behind her were also less than thrilled. Perhaps next year the powers that be at the star-studded affair should provide some guidance regarding headgear and what constitutes an appropriate size. TBD, we suppose.