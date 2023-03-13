Blac Chyna's Intimate Look Inside Major Cosmetic Changes To Her Signature Figure

Blac Chyna is an open book. The singer has been in the spotlight for years and made a name for herself long before she and Rob Kardashian made headlines for more reasons than we care to remember. From a model to socialite to reality star — it seems as though Chyna has done it all. And if you've followed the outspoken over the years, then you likely know that her looks have changed a lot, partly because of medical procedures. In true Chyna fashion, she has been open and honest about going under the knife, including in a 2019 interview where she got incredibly candid about the work that she had done.

During an appearance on "The Wendy Williams" show, Chyna confessed that she altered her appearance after giving birth to her daughter Dream Kardashian (whom she shares with Rob). "I've had lipo before, I've had my breasts done four times," she told Williams on her show before confessing that she also had procedures done to her derriere. "I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was, like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out," she shared. Chyna also told Williams that her famously dimpled cheeks were caused by piercings that she has since taken out.

Now, the star is sharing details of another medical procedure that she had done, this time on social media.