Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian's Legal Woes Are Far From Over

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's relationship was infamously messy. The on-and-off couple, who share daughter Dream, split for good in 2017. At that time, Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob after he leaked explicit pictures of her on social media, per the Washington Post. The influencer's then-attorney, Lisa Bloom, put Rob on blast for violating a California state law, which forbid individuals from sharing sexually explicit images without the person's consent. "Revenge porn is illegal," Bloom stated. "Chyna ended [her relationship with Rob] months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses ... date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses."

That case kicked off in 2017, but the nude images were brought up as recently as May in Chyna's $100 million defamation lawsuit against Rob, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner. Chyna's allegations that the famous family had conspired to destroy her reality TV show career by getting the second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled were rejected by the jury, who ultimately ruled in favor of the KarJenners. However, People reported that Chyna is refusing to bow out quietly and plans to appeal the verdict. In the meantime, she and her ex may still be battling things out in court, as their revenge porn case continues to rear its ugly head. Despite settlement talks, it seems that Chyna may be trying to back out of the deal at the last minute.