Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian's Legal Woes Are Far From Over
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's relationship was infamously messy. The on-and-off couple, who share daughter Dream, split for good in 2017. At that time, Chyna obtained a restraining order against Rob after he leaked explicit pictures of her on social media, per the Washington Post. The influencer's then-attorney, Lisa Bloom, put Rob on blast for violating a California state law, which forbid individuals from sharing sexually explicit images without the person's consent. "Revenge porn is illegal," Bloom stated. "Chyna ended [her relationship with Rob] months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses ... date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses."
That case kicked off in 2017, but the nude images were brought up as recently as May in Chyna's $100 million defamation lawsuit against Rob, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner. Chyna's allegations that the famous family had conspired to destroy her reality TV show career by getting the second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled were rejected by the jury, who ultimately ruled in favor of the KarJenners. However, People reported that Chyna is refusing to bow out quietly and plans to appeal the verdict. In the meantime, she and her ex may still be battling things out in court, as their revenge porn case continues to rear its ugly head. Despite settlement talks, it seems that Chyna may be trying to back out of the deal at the last minute.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's court clash
Rob Kardashian has another ax to grind with Blac Chyna. His ex-fiancée is reportedly attempting to get out of their agreement pertaining to their revenge porn lawsuit, according to Page Six. As part of the deal, Kardashian agreed to help Chyna get out of a different 2017 lawsuit in exchange for dropping her suit against him. This suit was filed in 2017 by Chyna's other ex Pilot Jones, who alleged that Kardashian and Chyna outed his sexuality on social media, according to a Page Six report. Kardashian's lawyer, Melissa Lerner, slammed the Lashed Cosmetics founder in an affidavit, calling Chyna's attempts to renege on the deal "a strategy to exact monies from Rob at the eleventh hour." Lerner added, "It is a tactic deliberately intended to interfere with Rob's preparation for trial and prejudice his ability to fully and fairly present his defense."
In response, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani hit back with claims that Kardashian had broken the law by "revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions," per TMZ. "Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing," Ciani said. While the contentious case heats up, Kardashian has opted to delay the trial until July 11, according to Entertainment Tonight. This should give the court enough time to decide whether to accept the settlement, but the jury is still out on whether these two co-parents might one day be amicable.