Rob Kardashian Reveals His True Feelings Toward Blac Chyna At The Height Of Their Relationship

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship wasn't what it seems, at least according to Kardashian himself.

The reality star finally took the stand in the trial between his ex-fiancee and family on Wednesday, with explosive revelations in tow to defend their case. See, Chyna claims that the Kardashians singlehandedly ruined her reality TV career, but the famous family argues that they're innocent and that they only expressed concern after learning that she had allegedly hurt Rob. A few members of the family have already aired their side, with Kris Jenner saying that she did "not have any influence over the E! network" and the cancelation of "Rob & Chyna." Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner admitted to warning Kardashian about Chyna. "I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," she said.

But Kardashian didn't heed his sister's concerns and instead proceeded to pursue Chyna. However, according to his latest testimony, he didn't love Chyna at all.