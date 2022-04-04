How Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Handling His Drama With Blac Chyna

Family comes first! That's what Rob Kardashian is focusing on as his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, takes his family to court in the coming weeks.

The drama that led to Blac Chyna taking the Kardashian-Jenner family to court happened back in 2017. As a refresher, Rob and Blac Chyna had a reality show on E! titled "Rob & Chyna," which detailed their life as parents-to-be. But, like their relationship, the show didn't last long. After one season, the series was subsequently canceled — something for which Blac Chyna blames Kris and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim and Khloé Kardashian, per People.

Taking to Twitter on April 2, Blac Chyna said that the series cancellation hurt her and her kids financially and emotionally. "I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' I am so thankful a jury will finally listen to what happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done," Blackstock Chyna's statement read. Now, with the trial set for April 15 in Los Angeles (despite the Kardashian-Jenner family asking for a dismissal), a source has revealed how Rob is handling the situation and sticking up for his family in the process.