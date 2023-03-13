Janelle Brown Announces Heartbreaking Death Of Her Dog, Jack

Janelle Brown shared the sad news that her dog, Jack, died. She posted a loving tribute to her pup on Instagram on March 13, 2023. Janelle thanked the vets who tried to help Jack. "Sadly his body just couldn't overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week," she wrote. "Jack was my mom's dog that we took in after my mom's passing a couple of years ago." The reality star explained that Jack had a bond with her and her family prior to living with her full-time. "I was with Mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when Mom visited," Janelle mentioned. She added that her other dog, Bryn, was lost without Jack. "And our hearts ache," she went on. "But I am glad he is no longer suffering."

Fans remembered seeing Jack on "Sister Wives." One fan made reference to Janelle's former partner, Kody Brown, and asked on Instagram, "[Was this] the cutie that Kody wouldn't allow in the bed? Well, you made the right choice. I'm sorry for the loss of Jack, but NOT Kody."

In early March 2023, Janelle told fans that Jack got sick unexpectedly but that things were under control. "All is well. He has developed an auto-immune type disorder. The vet said they don't know what causes them but it's manageable with medication," she wrote on her Instagram stories. Sadly, things took a different turn.