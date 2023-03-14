Ashley Graham Isn't Sweating Hugh Grant's Rude Oscars 2023 Interview

At the 2023 Academy Awards, there was no slap controversy to dominate the pop culture discourse for weeks to come. This kept everyone's focus on what they usually care about after all those stoic little golden guys have been handed out: debating over who was and wasn't deserving of their awards, arguing over whether host Jimmy Kimmel was funny, and playing armchair fashion police.

The most talked-about physical contact on the Oscars stage this year wasn't physical assault, but the viral hug between "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Ke Huy Quan and his "Temple of Doom" co-star Harrison Ford, who was reunited with Quan when he handed out the award for best picture. But there was at least one badly behaved star in attendance on Hollywood's biggest night: Hugh Grant. In "Bridget Jones's Diary," he charmed the pants off a reporter, but when model Ashley Graham attempted to interview him on the red carpet for ABC, she got no roguish charm. In fact, she had a difficult time getting anything out of him at all.

It was Graham who did the acting, keeping her energy positive and steadfastly smiling as Grant brusquely answered her questions. In response to Graham asking him who he was wearing, Grant curtly replied, "Just my suit." When pressed for a name, he left its designer devastated by saying that he couldn't recall who made it. Things just went downhill from there, but Graham was a good sport about the challenging interview.