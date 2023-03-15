Bindi Irwin Is On The Mend Following Endometriosis Diagnosis
Australian television personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin made headlines on March 7 when she announced that she had undergone surgery after a long and hard battle with endometriosis. "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc." she revealed in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her in the hospital donning a gown with an IV placed in her arm.
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis," she continued. "Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain." The surgery proved rather extensive, as her doctor "found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst." Still, Irwin was adamant that she was grateful to have had the surgery and grateful to have her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, whom she welcomed in March 2021 with hubby Chandler Powell. "She feels like our family's miracle."
And now, it seems the mother-of-one is finally on the mend following the procedure.
Bindi Irwin is ready to get back to her family life and conservation work
Bindi Irwin is ready to get back at it!
On March 14, exactly one week after she announced that she had undergone endometriosis surgery, the "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star revealed she was officially on the mend. "Healing," she began in a candid Instagram post, along with a photo of her literally stopping to smell the roses while sitting in her hospital bed. "I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health," she declared. "I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about."
Speaking of conservation — while there has been no official word regarding Season 5 of "Crikey! It's the Irwins," this certainly gives the reality series fans hope it will return! As you may recall, the shoe's premise is to document the Irwin family as they carry on the legacy of Bindi's late father, Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, by way of caring for over 1200 animals at the Australia Zoo. No small feat, indeed! Rest up, Bindi! It looks like you are well on your way to a full recovery!