Bindi Irwin Is On The Mend Following Endometriosis Diagnosis

Australian television personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin made headlines on March 7 when she announced that she had undergone surgery after a long and hard battle with endometriosis. "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc." she revealed in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her in the hospital donning a gown with an IV placed in her arm.

"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis," she continued. "Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain." The surgery proved rather extensive, as her doctor "found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst." Still, Irwin was adamant that she was grateful to have had the surgery and grateful to have her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, whom she welcomed in March 2021 with hubby Chandler Powell. "She feels like our family's miracle."

And now, it seems the mother-of-one is finally on the mend following the procedure.