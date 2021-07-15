Bindi Irwin's Husband Shows Off Their Adorable Baby Grace
Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell are clearly very proud new parents. The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world on March 25 — which coincided with the twosome's first wedding anniversary — with Bindi confirming the exciting news on Instagram. "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi captioned a shot of the couple gazing at their newborn, as well as a second showing Grace's onesie and a wooden plaque confirming her birth.
The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant also shared that Grace's name is very sentimental, as she was named after her great-grandmother and relatives of Powell's going back centuries. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote, referring to her late father, Steve Irwin.
"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Bindi added.
A few weeks after the birth, Bindi confirmed that she was taking a break from social media and work in order "to be with [her] beautiful daughter and [her] wonderful family" in an Instagram post, but that hasn't stopped her husband from keeping fans updated.
Powell shared a series of seriously adorable photos of baby Grace to his own Instagram on July 14 that are just too cute to handle. Keep scrolling for the sweet snaps.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell enjoyed 'smiles over breakfast' with their daughter, Grace
Chandler Powell's batch of adorable Instagram photos began with a shot of himself and his daughter, Grace, together. The youngster sat on the table and showed off a little smile as Powell held her up. The second showed Grace with her mom, Bindi Irwin, who hugged her little girl from behind. Grace placed her tiny hand on her mom's and looked seriously adorable in a swan onesie.
The third shot was a solo of little Grace as she wore a pink hat and put her hands in her mouth. Grace also appeared to give a nod to her famous family's Australian heritage and infamous love of animals in a onesie decorated with koalas. "Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light," Powell captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.
The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star gushed over how well his wife adapted to motherhood in June, revealing to People that he was "amazed" by her. "She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace," he said of Steve Irwin's daughter, who he wed in March 2020. "Just right into it, wasted no time. That was incredible to watch."
It looks like this is one insanely happy little family, and we couldn't be happier for them.