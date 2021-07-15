Bindi Irwin's Husband Shows Off Their Adorable Baby Grace

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell are clearly very proud new parents. The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world on March 25 — which coincided with the twosome's first wedding anniversary — with Bindi confirming the exciting news on Instagram. "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi captioned a shot of the couple gazing at their newborn, as well as a second showing Grace's onesie and a wooden plaque confirming her birth.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant also shared that Grace's name is very sentimental, as she was named after her great-grandmother and relatives of Powell's going back centuries. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote, referring to her late father, Steve Irwin.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," Bindi added.

A few weeks after the birth, Bindi confirmed that she was taking a break from social media and work in order "to be with [her] beautiful daughter and [her] wonderful family" in an Instagram post, but that hasn't stopped her husband from keeping fans updated.

Powell shared a series of seriously adorable photos of baby Grace to his own Instagram on July 14 that are just too cute to handle. Keep scrolling for the sweet snaps.