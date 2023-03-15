Aaron Rodgers Clears Up His Next NFL Move (& Why It's Taking So Long)

Aaron Rodgers has finally made up his mind about his NFL future. The rumors surrounding a move from Rodgers dated back to 2021, when a recorded comedy sketch aired at the ESPYs saw celebs giving their best guess on where the quarterback would end up in the 2022 season. The quarterback ended up playing for the Green Bay Packers for another season.

During a January 2023 post-game press interview, Rodgers repeatedly expressed that he wanted to "take the emotion out" of the possibility of leaving the Packers, in order to have a professional conversation with the organization at a later time. "I'm not going to hold [the Packers] hostage," he said, adding that the decision will be mutual no matter what he chooses to do. The NFL star seemed to contradict himself by dodging negotiations with the organization in the months that followed, going so far as to enter a bizarre darkness retreat to contemplate his decision. Fans were left wondering if Rodgers was debating switching teams to the New York Jets, staying on in Green Bay, or retiring.

Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on March 15 to address the chatter. "Be a friend, tell a friend," the NFL analyst and reporter tweeted, hyping up the anticipation ahead of the interview. "You are cordially invited." At long last, the quarterback spoke out about his next intended next move.