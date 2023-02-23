NFL Insider Sheds Light On Aaron Rodgers' Drastic Darkness Retreat
Things may soon look a little brighter for NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who recently resurfaced after spending time at a darkness retreat.Initially, Rodgers revealed his plans to embark upon the retreat in mid-February, amid the uncertainty regarding his football legacy. "I've got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision," Rodgers shared during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," according to the Wall Street Journal. "It's a darkness retreat," Rodgers added.
For those who haven't been following along, Rodgers has been with the Green Bay Packers since getting drafted in 2005. Over the past 18 years, the beloved quarterback has acquired one Super Bowl ring and a host of other notable accolades, including several MVP awards. However, Rodgers has been flipping between pursuing his retirement or completing his current three-year deal with the Packers, which will net him $59.465 million for the 2023-2024 season alone. Since returning to the real world, however, Rodgers has yet to announce what decision — if any — he's come to since embarking upon the retreat. However, we now know a little bit more about what Rodgers experienced while away.
Aaron Rodgers was in total isolation
Aaron Rodgers visited Sky Cave Retreats, located in Southern Oregon, to participate in a darkness retreat. According to ESPN, Rodgers spent four days in a 300-square-foot room which blocks out all visible light. Owner Scott Berman told the outlet that Rodgers' room included a queen-size bed, and a "meditation-like" mat. And while the purpose was to remain in total darkness, Rodgers had the option to turn on the lights if he chose. Rodgers also had access to plumbing, according to the New York Post.
According to Sky Cave's website, the company aims to "create a sanctuary for both ourselves and other sincere and self-initiated practitioners." Prior to starting his retreat, Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he might film himself. At this time, it's unknown if Rodgers kept his word. However, the company's robust website thoroughly explains what any interested patrons can look forward to. Notable moments include arriving to the facility's remote location, attending an orientation, then having "one final check-in" before they leave you to the darkness. And while they noted that the employees would make contact for various housekeeping duties, they largely leave you to your own devices for your expected stay, which can exceed 40 days — if you're brave enough.