NFL Insider Sheds Light On Aaron Rodgers' Drastic Darkness Retreat

Things may soon look a little brighter for NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who recently resurfaced after spending time at a darkness retreat.Initially, Rodgers revealed his plans to embark upon the retreat in mid-February, amid the uncertainty regarding his football legacy. "I've got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision," Rodgers shared during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," according to the Wall Street Journal. "It's a darkness retreat," Rodgers added.

For those who haven't been following along, Rodgers has been with the Green Bay Packers since getting drafted in 2005. Over the past 18 years, the beloved quarterback has acquired one Super Bowl ring and a host of other notable accolades, including several MVP awards. However, Rodgers has been flipping between pursuing his retirement or completing his current three-year deal with the Packers, which will net him $59.465 million for the 2023-2024 season alone. Since returning to the real world, however, Rodgers has yet to announce what decision — if any — he's come to since embarking upon the retreat. However, we now know a little bit more about what Rodgers experienced while away.