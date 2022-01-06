Aaron Rodgers Explains Why His Retirement Might Come As A Surprise

Aaron Rodgers made headlines in the 2021 off-season for his non-football related activities. In May, the Green Bay Packers quarterback caused a stir when he vacationed in Hawaii with his fiancee, actor Shailene Woodley. They were joined by Hollywood star Miles Teller and his wife, Kayleigh Teller, who posted a photo of the foursome on Instagram. Their sojourn to Hawaii ruffled some feathers because it coincided with when the Packers off-season program began, per ESPN. Rogers was also in the middle of a dispute with his franchise. A month earlier, the 2020 NFL MVP took over guest hosting duties on Jeopardy! in April. Ultimately, Rodgers could not continue on the famed quiz show due to conflicts with his playing schedule, per Sports Illustrated.

After the Packers got off to a cold start in the 2021-2022 season, Jermichael Finley, a former teammate of Rodgers', blasted the quarterback for appearing disinterested in football. "Aaron Rodgers looks tired," Finley told TMZ Sports in September. "I bet the guy probably don't want to play football anymore," he added.

Following an off-season that included a standoff with the Packers, and notable extracurricular activities, Rodgers came under scrutiny from various sources for being unfocused. The Packers legend took umbrage with the criticism. "On one hand, it's absolute horses*** to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state and my focus, my work habits," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in September. Months later, Rodgers discussed his possible retirement on the same show.