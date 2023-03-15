Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Is Done Talking About Her Viral Diss Track

There's no escaping Shakira's new hit track, "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53." From the radio to television, the singer has taken over as she promotes her newly released single. Not only has the song gained lots of attention for being an absolute bop, but it has also piqued people's interest in throwing shade at her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Piqué have had a tumultuous relationship these past several months. In 2022, the couple released a statement announcing their separation after 11 years of being together, per Insider. Initially, the couple seemed to be dealing with their breakup respectfully, but that all changed when rumors began to circulate that the soccer star had cheated on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer with model Clara Chia Marti, per ShowNews Today. Shakira only fueled the rumors after she followed the gossip with some shady antics regarding Piqué's new girlfriend. From posting a TikTok to Sza's hit song "Kill Bill" to subtly making a dig at Marti in an interview, Shakira is not one to back down.

However, her biggest diss has come with her viral track "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53." The lyrics of the song allude to Piqué having an affair and suggest he downgraded from the Latin singer. With how widely popular the track has gotten, people assumed the soccer star had to have heard the song, and it turns out he did.