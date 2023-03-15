Nicola Peltz Beckham Isn't Budging When It Comes To Those Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors

Ever since Nicola Peltz Beckham got married to Brooklyn Beckham on April 9, 2022, there has been talk of her allegedly tumultuous relationship with his mother, Victoria Beckham. According to a source, "They can't stand each other and don't talk," per Page Six. The insider told the publication that there's been "non-stop petty drama" between Nicola and Victoria Beckham leading up to the wedding and things only got worse when the "Tatler" called the actor "The New Mrs. Beckham."

In an interview with Variety, Nicola Bekham tried to put the rumors to bed and stated that they may have started when she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham wedding gown for her wedding. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she explained. Nicola doubled down on her claims with The Times. "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?'" she insisted. Apparently, the public is not ready to let the issue go and Nicola found herself having to defend her relationship with Victoria Beckham yet again.