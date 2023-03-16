Why Kelly Rizzo Couldn't Stay In The Home She Shared With Late Husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo has had her share of ups and downs following Bob Saget's tragic death. The couple was head-over-heels for one another and tied the knot in 2018, per People. When Saget suddenly died, Rizzo was understandably devastated to lose her husband. In a statement to the outlet, Rizzo shared, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Following Saget's death, Rizzo made some notable changes in her life. In June 2022, TMZ reported that Saget and Rizzo's Los Angeles home went on the market. The nearly $8 million house was filled with luxurious amenities, including a spa, pool, and guest house. But it was also colored by joyous memories, which became tough for Rizzo to deal with following Saget's death. Now, the blogger is elaborating on why she couldn't remain in the home.