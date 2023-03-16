Georgina Rodriguez Looks Back On Cristiano Ronaldo's Encouragement After Tragic Death Of Their Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have been in a relationship since 2017 and over the years, they have been through plenty of highs as well as several lows. In 2022, the couple suffered the unimaginable when they tragically lost one of their children. That April, the soccer superstar and his partner shared the grim news with the world in a gut-wrenching post. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the couple shared in a joint statement posted to Ronaldo's Twitter feed. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." While their daughter was born healthy, the couple made sure to point out that her life gave them "strength" and "hope." The famous couple also gave a nod to their medical team for providing them with "expert care and support" as they went through the unimaginable.

The social media influencer and the soccer superstar share three children (including their late son). Ronaldo also has twins that he welcomed via surrogate in 2017 and a 12-year-old son. Rodriguez's family and children clearly mean a lot to her, and Rodriguez shares photos of her brood on social media quite frequently with her 47 million followers. "The sense of my hours, minutes, and seconds. Thank you, God for so much (love). I'm a very lucky mommy and girlfriend," she wrote in November, along with a carousel of photos.

And now, she's opening up more about the tragic loss of her son.