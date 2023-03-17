Julia Fox Breaks Her Silence On Brother's Troubling Arrest

Julia Fox is setting the record straight after Christopher Fox's shocking arrest and weapons and drugs charges. In a March 16 TikTok vid, the model and influencer painted a different picture of Christopher than the stories of his arrest have. "I know my brother and I've always known him to be like — I'm not kidding, you guys — the sweetest, most gentle, kind, soft-spoken, loves animals, loves to plant flowers, has a green thumb, loves nature," Julia told followers. Noting that she and her brother have a shared history of trauma, the actor added, "The difference is that I'm scrappy, I'm a fighter and I threw my aggression and was able to release that rage, whereas, for Christopher, he internalized it."

According to both Julia's TikTok and her father, Thomas Fox, Christopher has been in dire need of professional help for some time. Thomas reportedly sang a similar tune when, according to The New York Post, he was overheard speaking outside his and Christopher's shared apartment building on March 10. "I've been trying to kick him out for years. The cops did me a favor," Thomas reportedly told some building workers — a seeming reference to his son.

Julia, who also clarified some rumors about her brother ("He definitely wasn't making bombs," she told TikTok followers), once described Christopher as a "mad scientist recluse" in an old High Snobiety interview. "He builds 3D printers for fun," she said at the time.



If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).