The View Co-Hosts Somehow Skipped Asking Hugh Grant About His Rude Ashley Graham Interview

Hugh Grant chose the wrong moment to give a divisive red-carpet interview. Currently promoting his upcoming blockbuster, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the veteran actor brought some less-than-stellar press down upon himself. Interviewed by Ashley Graham at this year's Oscars arrivals ceremony, Grant awkwardly hemmed and hawed through Graham's pretty straightforward questions. Case in point — Asked by Graham whom he was excited to see at the ceremony, the "Love Actually" star replied in bafflement, "To see?" After Graham (rather unnecessarily) explained her question further, Grant answered, "No one in particular." Okaaay...

Fans were divided in the debate over whether Grant was rude to Graham. While many viewers chimed in with a definitive yes, with one noting on Twitter that Grant "rolled his eyes when he walked off," plenty of others have defended the "About a Boy" star. Insisting that it was a cultural disagreement on humor and etiquette, some fans characterized Grant's dry responses as his merely being British. "Hugh Grant doesn't mean to be rude here, but this is how it feels like to be British and confronted by absurdly enthusiastic American extroverts," journalist Sid Verma tweeted. (We don't know about "absurdly enthusiastic"...)

Igniting a larger cultural debate altogether, the discussion over Grant's Oscars interview is far from over. Surprisingly, however, "The View" panelists didn't touch the subject when interviewing Grant recently — and fans are bewildered.