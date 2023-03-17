Gisele Bündchen's Rumored New Flame Is Also Buddies With Tom Brady

For Tom Brady, 2022 was a whirlwind year, and the Internet is still buzzing over his quickie divorce and NFL retirement. In the wake of his split from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback seems to be coping well. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said on an October episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast. That last point is moot now that Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys, and Brady announced his retirement shortly thereafter. So, what's he doing with his spare time? (Dating, perhaps?)

Bündchen certainly seems to be putting herself back out there. Though fans were hopeful she might find love with Hollywood's favorite rebound, Pete Davidson, the Brazilian-born model instead started spending time with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Claiming to have found "confidence" and "empowerment" in jiu-jitsu, Bündchen also traveled to Costa Rica with Valente and her kids, according to Page Six. Despite fans' suspicions that Valente and Bündchen were a thing, TMZ debunked romance reports. Still, "It always seemed weird [Gisele] just one day abruptly ended the marriage [to Brady]," one source speculated.

Well, now the Internet can stop guessing — because it turns out that Bündchen does have a new man. Only, it isn't Valente.