Drew Barrymore Defends Hugh Grant After Awkward Ashley Graham Interview

As the host of her own talk show, Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about the art of conducting a successful interview, and she clearly strives to keep the vibe positive and upbeat on "The Drew Barrymore Show." While model Ashley Graham channeled the "Charlie's Angels" actor on the "champagne" carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards, her own bubbly demeanor was no match for the curmudgeonly crust of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" star Hugh Grant.

Graham was serving as a red carpet correspondent for ABC when she interviewed Grant. Their conversation got off to a rocky start when he compared the glitterati at the event to the mostly contemptible upper crust in the classic work of social satire, "Vanity Fair." Graham apparently thought he was referring to the Vanity Fair afterparty, not the novel. "Ohh, it's all about Vanity Fair," she responded enthusiastically. "That's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun." Grant was doing neither as the interview progressed, telling Graham that there was no fellow thespian he cared to see win an award and responding, "Just my suit," when she inquired about what he was wearing. He also didn't want to discuss his role in the film "Glass Onion," pointing out that his part was rather small.

His behavior sparked an online debate over whether it was appropriate or not, and Barrymore's in the camp that believes Grant was not acting with ill intent.