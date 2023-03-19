Diamond Expert: Kate Bosworth's Rumored Engagement Ring Has A Stunning Price Tag - Exclusive

When Kate Bosworth posed on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet, everybody noticed the giant diamond on her wedding finger, not her stunning Monique Lhuillier dress. Then, a series of Oscars "day after" photos featuring another diamond beside a ring box sparked rumors that Bosworth and Justin Long's lowkey romance has ramped up to the engagement level.

Bosworth and Long were first linked while filming "House of Darkness" in 2021. "Holy moly [Justin Long], you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f*kn. rad human being," the actor captioned photos of the two hanging out in Arkansas. Later that year, Bosworth took a major step toward ending her marriage by announcing she'd split from her director hubby, Michael Polish. "Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction," she wrote. "The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Inherently we fear an ending."

Then, Long added fuel to the Bosworth dating rumors in December 2021 when he confirmed he had a girlfriend on his podcast, "Life is Short with Justin Long." He admitted being "so happy" that he wanted "to scream it from the rooftops." In 2022, Us Weekly reported that the couple had been seeing each other for months but "staying low-key and private about their relationship." Well, it appears that they've moved way past that stage now. As betrothal reports swirl, Kate Bosworth's rumored engagement ring has a stunning price tag that makes it anything but low-key or private.