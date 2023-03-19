Bruce Willis' Wife Posts Somber Birthday Tribute Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has posted a somber birthday tribute to the famous movie star amidst his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, recently confirmed her father's dementia diagnosis, one year after his ex-wife, Demi Moore, announced he was suffering from aphasia — a symptom of the debilitating condition. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Rumer wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Shortly after the news broke, Emma publicly addressed the paparazzi who were attempting to capture footage of him and turned it into a teachable moment. "So in the spirit of raising awareness about dementia, it's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," said Emma on Instagram. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space." She added, "Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That's my PSA." Now, Emma has shared a rather poignant birthday tribute amid Bruce's diagnosis.