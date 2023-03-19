Bruce Willis' Wife Posts Somber Birthday Tribute Amid Dementia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has posted a somber birthday tribute to the famous movie star amidst his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Bruce's daughter, Rumer Willis, recently confirmed her father's dementia diagnosis, one year after his ex-wife, Demi Moore, announced he was suffering from aphasia — a symptom of the debilitating condition. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," Rumer wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Shortly after the news broke, Emma publicly addressed the paparazzi who were attempting to capture footage of him and turned it into a teachable moment. "So in the spirit of raising awareness about dementia, it's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth," said Emma on Instagram. "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space." She added, "Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That's my PSA." Now, Emma has shared a rather poignant birthday tribute amid Bruce's diagnosis.
Emma Willis is in the thick of grief
Emma Heming Willis's 68th birthday tribute to Bruce Willis is a bit of a tearjerker. On March 19, Emma took to Instagram to share her complicated feelings about what should be a celebratory occasion. "So, today is my husband's birthday," said Emma. "I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose." Emma also addressed commenters who highlighted how "strong" she is. "I'm not given a choice," added the former model. "I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this. Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it ... But I do have times of sadness. Every day. Grief. Every day. And I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."
Later in the video, Emma shared that the process of compiling videos for a birthday reel for Bruce was "like a knife in my heart." Still, she persevered for both herself and Bruce's supporters. "I know how much you love my husband ... and it means so much to me. So thank you." Bruce's third oldest child (of five), Tallulah Willis, also posted a celebratory post in honor of his birthday to Instagram. Captioning a slideshow featuring lively photos of Bruce over his life, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my numero uno Bruno !! feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way! I love him and he loves me – what a delight!"