Lance Reddick's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Message Following His Tragic Death
On March 17, actor Lance Reddick died at the age of 60. The news was announced by his publicist, Mia Hansen, who stated that he died "suddenly from natural causes," NBC reported. "Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time," she told the public. Reddick was found around 9:30 a.m. in his Los Angeles home and the cause of death seemed to be natural, sources told TMZ.
Reddick was in the midst of a press tour for "John Wick: Chapter 4," along with his castmates. The film's main star, Keanu Reeves, and director Chad Stahelski issued a joint statement following news of Reddick's death. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends," adding that the fourth installment of the "John Wick" franchise is dedicated to Reddick. Days later, his wife Stephanie Reddick shared her own touching tribute to her late husband.
Stephanie Reddick thanks fans and loved ones for their support
Following his death, Lance Reddick's wife, Stephanie Reddick, posted an emotional message to fans on his Instagram page. "Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," she wrote while sharing a carousel of pictures of him. Stephanie went on to thank Destiny 2 players for their many tributes to Lance, who provided his voice as Commander Zavala for the video game.
Stephanie and Lance met in 1999 at Guthrie Theater in Minnesota, where she was working and he was performing in a play at the time. The two married in 2011 in a low-key wedding in the same state to honor their start as a couple. Stephanie's mission was to keep her nuptials as stress-free as possible and told her florist, "I didn't care what the flowers were as long as they were pretty," per Mpls St. Paul. She was also laid back when it came to her wedding gown. "I found it online for $250, including shipping. Lance picked it up at the post office, and it fit perfectly."
Stephanie and Lance did not share any children together, but he is survived by his daughter Yvonne Nicole and his son Christopher Reddick, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis.