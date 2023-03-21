Nick Cannon Wishes He Had A Child With One Of His Former Co-Stars

If there's one thing Nick Cannon loves, it's being a dad. In 2011, the actor and television host welcomed his first children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. After their split in 2014, Cannon had Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell over the course of five years. On June 23, 2021, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion heir. Just a little over a week later, Cannon and Alyssa Scott were proud parents of their son, Zen. Sadly, he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and died in December 2021 at just five months old.

Cannon went on to have Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi in January 2022 and then Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September 2022. Two months later, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin, their third child together. On November 2022, Scott gave birth to Cannon's twelfth child, Halo Mari Cannon.

Despite his large brood and busy schedule, Cannon may not be done having more kids, and he revealed the one person he regrets not having children with.