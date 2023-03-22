Gisele Bundchen Scoffs At Reports She's Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend

It was not long after Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced that rumors started circulating that she had found a new beau. The former Victoria's Secret angel was spotted spending time with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Costa Rica in November 2022 — only weeks after her divorce was announced. Almost immediately, speculation arose that Bündchen and Valente were dating, but insiders insisted they were simply friends. "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," a source told Page Six at the time. That report was further corroborated by other outlets, but the possibility of their potential romance persisted. On March 13, the model and Valente were once again seen spending time together in Costa Rica. That came on the heels of the two being photographed together on multiple occasions earlier in the year.

Days after photos of Bündchen in Costa Rica were published, a more salacious report about a potential new boyfriend surfaced. Bündchen was romantically-linked to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who also happened to be a friend of Brady's. "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week," a source told the Daily Mail about the rumored romance on March 16. Soffer — the ex-husband of Elle Mcpherson — had hung out with Brady as recently as January.

Once Bündchen caught wind of those rumors she fired back with an emotional response.