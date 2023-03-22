Gisele Bundchen Scoffs At Reports She's Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend
It was not long after Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced that rumors started circulating that she had found a new beau. The former Victoria's Secret angel was spotted spending time with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in Costa Rica in November 2022 — only weeks after her divorce was announced. Almost immediately, speculation arose that Bündchen and Valente were dating, but insiders insisted they were simply friends. "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," a source told Page Six at the time. That report was further corroborated by other outlets, but the possibility of their potential romance persisted. On March 13, the model and Valente were once again seen spending time together in Costa Rica. That came on the heels of the two being photographed together on multiple occasions earlier in the year.
Days after photos of Bündchen in Costa Rica were published, a more salacious report about a potential new boyfriend surfaced. Bündchen was romantically-linked to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who also happened to be a friend of Brady's. "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week," a source told the Daily Mail about the rumored romance on March 16. Soffer — the ex-husband of Elle Mcpherson — had hung out with Brady as recently as January.
Once Bündchen caught wind of those rumors she fired back with an emotional response.
Gisele Bündchen takes exception to dating reports
Gisele Bündchen was fairly candid and did not hold back during a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair that was published on March 22. The outlet asked the Brazilian about her rumored fling with Joaquim Valente, and she was rather diplomatic. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she responded. Although when the interviewer mentioned the reports about her rumored romance with Jeffrey Soffer, the veteran model made it unequivocally clear that those reports were false. "I have zero relationship with him in any way," she said about Soffer. Bündchen elaborated on why even the possibility of a romance with the billionaire was out of the question. "He's Tom [Brady]'s friend, not my friend. I wouldn't be with his friend. I wouldn't be with this guy."
In fact, the Victoria's Secret alum was offended by the implication that she would consider dating a friend of her ex-husband, and especially resented the reasoning. "They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money — it's ridiculous," Bündchen told Vanity Fair.
A week before her interview with VF was released — and before the Soffer story circulated — Bündchen posted a cryptic quote to Instagram which appeared at least partially pointed at the many rumors swirling around her personal life. "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the quote read accompanying a selfie.