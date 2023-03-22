Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Aren't Walking Down The Aisle Anytime Soon

As of March, it's looking dire on the reconciliation front. An insider told Us Weekly that while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still in contact, they're technically on a break. Lavish proposal aside, the two never set a date for their wedding, and they don't appear ready to do so anytime soon. "They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," the source continued. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."

This probably isn't surprising to anyone following the drama. Previously in March, someone close to the couple dished to Us Weekly that the couple's status was "complicated." "They're still working on the relationship because the love they had was the real deal. ... However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work," they said. Meanwhile, friends of the pair doubt that their relationship will survive, according to People. It's a hard storm to weather, and Kelly in particular seems to be taking it very hard. While performing in Houston in mid-March, the rocker joked onstage that he should move to Texas because his "life is in shambles" (via The Houston Chronicle).

All signs point to a breakup, but who knows? Kelly and Fox might surprise us yet. In the meantime, we want to know: how would a potential split affect their relationship with 'Kravis'?