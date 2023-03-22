Kelly Ripa Recalls Red Flag Mark Consuelos Raised At Beginning Of Their Marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have one of Hollywood's most endearing — and enduring – marriages. Still, it wasn't without its hiccups at the start. Per People, they met in 1995 while auditioning for "All My Children." A whirlwind romance led to a Las Vegas wedding in 1996, and three kids followed. But despite the crazy home life and busy work schedules, the couple still has that certain something. This is just as well, given they're living and working together 24/7 starting April 17.

Ripa credits her "All My Children" days for making it all possible. "We met there at the beginning of our careers and got married and had our kids while there," she told Us Weekly. "So it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again." Consuelos is replacing Ryan Seacrest as Ripa's co-host. She's been on Live! since 2001 in the Regis Philbin days. Two other co-hosts have appeared between Philbin and Consuelos — Michael Strahan and Seacrest. The latter gave a teary speech on February 16, expressing his gratitude and sharing he's "excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark." (via Variety).

Seacrest's relationship with Ripa was super close. However, for obvious reasons, Consuelos' is even closer, and their chemistry still sizzles even after all these years. However, they nearly didn't make it to their first anniversary. Kelly Ripa recently recalled the red flag that Mark Consuelos raised at the beginning of their marriage.