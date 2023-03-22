Lea Michele Skips Broadway Performance Over Son's 'Scary Health Issue'

Life is filled with unexpected challenges, and Lea Michele had to face that firsthand with her son's recent health issue. The "Glee" actress, who has always been "career-focused", has had an entirely different outlook on life since giving birth to her son, Ever, in 2020 as she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show." She shared, "I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life." But having these two men in her life has been a "true grounding" experience for her.

Now, Michele has taken on many roles throughout her career, but the most important one to her has been becoming a mom. Together, the mother-son duo has already shared some amazing moments. The actor shared on Instagram, "September 6th was Evers first day of little school. It was a big day for our family. We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time. It was a big day for our little family."

The actor has had quite the last couple of years, welcoming her son and landing her dream role in "Funny Girl" brought her career to new heights. While she loves what she does, the actor will always choose her son over everything else. Recently, Michele had to do just that as Ever experienced a health issue.