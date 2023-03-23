Pat Sajak Takes Bizarre Celebration With Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Too Far

Pat Sajak, who's hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for over 40 years, has just reminded people that game shows are definitely not boring.

Watching contestants win heaps of money on television has always given viewers a rush of adrenaline, but the unpredictable nature of game shows definitely adds to the thrill. The Wheel of Fortune has certainly provided its audience with many memorable moments over the years. In 2020, Sajak went viral for chastising a player, who criticized the way the show phrased one of the winning answers. "Don't! You won! Don't argue, Darin," Sajak replied. "You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I've had it!"

Two years later, "Wheel of Fortune" garnered backlash after it denied a contestant an Audi because she took too long to answer the puzzle. "You know, this one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word' but, as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," explained Sajak. "We'll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can't give you the prize, and it was the Audi." Now, Sajak's latest reaction has gone viral once again.