Pat Sajak Takes Bizarre Celebration With Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Too Far
Pat Sajak, who's hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for over 40 years, has just reminded people that game shows are definitely not boring.
Watching contestants win heaps of money on television has always given viewers a rush of adrenaline, but the unpredictable nature of game shows definitely adds to the thrill. The Wheel of Fortune has certainly provided its audience with many memorable moments over the years. In 2020, Sajak went viral for chastising a player, who criticized the way the show phrased one of the winning answers. "Don't! You won! Don't argue, Darin," Sajak replied. "You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I've had it!"
Two years later, "Wheel of Fortune" garnered backlash after it denied a contestant an Audi because she took too long to answer the puzzle. "You know, this one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word' but, as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," explained Sajak. "We'll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can't give you the prize, and it was the Audi." Now, Sajak's latest reaction has gone viral once again.
Pat Sajak tries to wrestle a contestant
It's safe to say that Pat Sajak got a little overly excited during a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune." After contestant Fred Fletcher-Jackson guessed every puzzle and racked up almost $80,000 in prize money, Sajak tackled him. Okay, so it wasn't a full-out tackle, but that's clearly the outcome that Sajak was going for. Moments after Fletcher-Jackson enjoyed a celebratory hug, Sajak stepped behind him, pinned his arms, and attempted to get him off balance. Don't worry, though. Sajak obviously didn't mean the contestant any real harm and was likely appealing to his love of wrestling, which he'd spoken about during his segment.
With that said, social media appears to have some strong opinions about Sajak's move. While many fans appreciated his response, some were not impressed. "It's past time for sajak to retire," tweeted one user. "It started out with verbal assaults over a year ago and now a physical assault. His violent behavior is escalating." Another user inquired, "Is it time for Pat Sajak to retire?"
And while it's unlikely that this move will lead Sajak to an early retirement, his time on the show is numbered. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end ..." shared Sajak with Entertainment Tonight. "We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near."