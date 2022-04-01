Backlash Against Wheel Of Fortune Is Heating Up Yet Again

"Wheel of Fortune" has irritated audiences once again with its very specific rules. Wrapping up 2021, contestant Charlene Rubush gave the correct answer during the final round, but due to a pause in her response, she had to leave without the grand prize of an Audi, per TMZ. This led to a bout of social media rage, but lucky for Rubush, the dealership gifted her one anyway. Many other players are not so lucky.

Criticism from fans has also been aimed at contestants as of late. After a fairly brutal response to a group unable to guess the phrase "another feather in your cap," per People, Pat Sajak was compelled to call for more viewer empathy while watching at home. After all, the stress of being on TV creates a very unique pressure.

When it comes to being sticklers for rulings on phrasing, however, "Wheel of Fortune" is king. In 2019, one contestant proved how difficult it is to refrain from adding an "and" to the crossword-style puzzle on the show. According to USA Today, Sajak even offered a reminder of what they were looking for in the answer: "Say everything, don't add anything, go ahead." However, the warning was not enough, and Kristen Shaw said the four mystery words as: "Right, football, left, and Sally." The "and" cost her a trip to Nashville and $1,950. Contestants are thoroughly briefed on the strict rules before filming, but that doesn't prevent disappointment from players and fans alike. Here's the latest unfortunate botch.