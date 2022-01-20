Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Wins Big After Losing On Show

There is nothing like the excited buzz from an audience celebrating a contestant's win on a game show. Unfortunately for Charlene Rubush, despite offering the correct answer during the final round puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" in December 2021, she technically lost. Cue the sad collective "aww" reaction from the crowd. Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak broke the news that because of a specific rule, the timing of her response meant a loss, per TMZ.

The four-word mystery phrase paired with the clue "What are you doing?" led to Rubush initially guessing, "Choosing the right card." She then took her time on the final piece of the puzzle, saying "Choosing the right ... word!" Apparently, the pause in her statement was not accepted by "Wheel" judges. Sajak quickly gave her an explanation, as the timer ran out after her answer. "This one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word,' but as you know, it's got to be more or less continuous," he said.

The host continued, "We'll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can't give you the prize, and it was the Audi." Rubush left the show with her cash prize of $16,500, per Entertainment Weekly. Fans of the show were furious, taking to Twitter to plead Rubush's case. Luckily, a certain car dealership was feeling exactly the same way.