Fans Are Fuming Over Wheel Of Fortune's Pat Sajak Snub

December 28 marked a big day for Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune": It was the 40th anniversary of Sajak becoming host of the iconic game show. Sajak had celebrated the milestone on Christmas Eve, tweeting, "What a week! Dec 25 ... Christmas Day. Dec 28 ... 40th anniversary of my first 'Wheel' on NBC daytime. Dec 31 ... 32nd wedding anniversary. Jan 1 ... 2022 begins. And it almost has to be better than 2021, doesn't it? Well, doesn't it?"

In a separate tweet, Sajak recalled his longevity on the show. "When I started hosting 'Wheel' (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included 'Dallas,' 'Three's Company,' 'The Jeffersons' and 'The Dukes of Hazzard.' Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John's 'Physical.'"

Sajak was flooded with congratulations on social media, but the show which made him a household name stayed silent and did not make any mention of his anniversary on the day of when a new episode was broadcast, causing fans to complain on Twitter.

"WOW! Not one mention of Pat Sajak's 40 year anniversary on last night's Wheel of Fortune??? This is unacceptable," one fan wrote. Another users wondered if the show would do it on their socials, asking, "I'm curious if Wheel is going to post anything about it?" As of this writing, the show's official Twitter account still has not tweeted anything about Sajak's anniversary.