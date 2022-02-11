Astounding Wheel Of Fortune Win Causes Pat Sajak To Walk Out

Pat Sajak continues to be surprised by the record-breaking milestones "Wheel of Fortune" keeps achieving. On February 8, the host got the surprise of his life when two contestants took home the $100,000 grand prize from the bonus round for two consecutive nights in a row. Contestant Lisa Kramer raked in $116,700 on Monday, while contestant Mark Baer had a total of $126,550 in wins come Tuesday night.

"It's never happened. And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock," Sajak joked on the show. He went on to say, "There's always something new around here, isn't there? That's incredible." On Twitter, "Wheel of Fortune" celebrated the historic milestone. "Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS!" the tweet read.

But it seems that the lucky streak of the contestants was not over yet, as another one won bonus prizes on Wednesday night, putting Sajak into a state of disbelief.