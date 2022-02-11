Astounding Wheel Of Fortune Win Causes Pat Sajak To Walk Out
Pat Sajak continues to be surprised by the record-breaking milestones "Wheel of Fortune" keeps achieving. On February 8, the host got the surprise of his life when two contestants took home the $100,000 grand prize from the bonus round for two consecutive nights in a row. Contestant Lisa Kramer raked in $116,700 on Monday, while contestant Mark Baer had a total of $126,550 in wins come Tuesday night.
"It's never happened. And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock," Sajak joked on the show. He went on to say, "There's always something new around here, isn't there? That's incredible." On Twitter, "Wheel of Fortune" celebrated the historic milestone. "Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS!" the tweet read.
But it seems that the lucky streak of the contestants was not over yet, as another one won bonus prizes on Wednesday night, putting Sajak into a state of disbelief.
Pat Sajak pretended to leave the Wheel of Fortune set
Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak just couldn't believe that yet another contestant won in the bonus round — so much so that he jokingly left the set due to sheer surprise. On February 9, contestant Bree Yokouchi was able to succeed in the bonus round and took home $121,638 in prizes. The school teacher is the third contestant to garner over $100,000 in winnings this week alone.
"I'm out of here. That's it, I'm through," Sajak said, all while throwing his cue card in the air. He couldn't quite believe what he had witnessed, even telling his daughter that he didn't believe a fourth one would happen. "I'm running out of words to describe my reactions," he said via FaceTime. "Stunned, surprised, it's all inadequate ... Four in a row, Maggie? That would be ridiculous. That would be virtually impossible."
Winning in the bonus round of "Wheel of Fortune" all boils down to luck. A contestant must first be able to land on a particular wheel spot and then answer the question correctly to be able to take home the coveted $100,000.