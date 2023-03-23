Tom Brady Follows Up Ex Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Interview With Yet Another Cryptic Post

The Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce rages on. If you were hoping they'd reconcile — the same way Brady has retired and unretired several times — it's probably time to give up. In what seems to be a never-ending cycle of news stories about their failed marriage (and Brady's reportedly Facetuned thirst traps), Bündchen added fuel to the fire earlier this week by giving a very telling interview to Vanity Fair.

In the emotional interview, Bündchen told the outlet that she and Brady had been drifting apart for a long time. She insisted that despite rumors, her decision to walk away had nothing to do with his returning to the NFL for another season. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Bündchen said. The supermodel explained that they were so young when they met (26 and 29, respectively) that they couldn't sustain the chemistry as they grew older. "As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," she said. Bündchen wrapped up the Brady portion of her interview by claiming that despite the hardship, she still supported his career as much as she always has. "I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she said.

That's a nice sentiment, but Brady may not have taken the interview well. In the days following its publication, the star athlete took to Instagram to share cryptic messages about his current emotional state.