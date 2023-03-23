RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Gives Glimpse Into Her Terrifying Car Accident

Meredith Marks has given her fans insight into her recent car accident, which could have ended in tragedy. The accident also happened ahead of a special event for the notoriously fabulous entrepreneur.

As Season 4 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" nears its shooting start date — possibly with a revamped cast — Marks has decided to give her popular jewelry line an extra boost. She announced a special event for her business in Utah to her Instagram followers. "We are beyond excited to announce that the Meredith Marks Pop-Up at Waldorf Astoria Park City will be opening tomorrow, March 24th," Marks wrote in an Instagram post. "We invite you to exclusively shop the award-winning, celebrity jewelry designer's timeless collection in the lobby of this award-winning luxury resort."

Unfortunately, Marks was in a terrifying car accident during a snowstorm in Utah. Shortly after, Marks posted about the situation and reflected on the important things in life. And while Marks and her ride buddy, designer Kathy Prounis, weren't critically injured in the accident, things could have easily gone that route ... judging by her scary video of the crash.