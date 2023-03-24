Olivia Wilde Goes Nuclear On Jason Sudeikis As He Suffers Blow In Child Custody Case
The custody dispute between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis has been a contentious affair. After breaking up in 2020, the former couple became entrenched in a battle over their children, Otis and Daisy. Wilde was famously served custody papers from her ex while presenting at CinemaCon in 2022. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted," she told Variety in August 2022 while discussing the situation. The "Don't Worry Darling" director added that it was par for the course for Sudeikis. "I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship." However, a source claimed that the "Horrible Bosses" actor had no clue that Wilde would be given the documents publicly.
Sudeikis attempted to have the custody proceedings moved from California, where Wilde resided with their children, to New York. In August 2022, a judge struck down that request. The "Tron: Legacy" actor painted an unflattering picture of her ex in the court documents. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde said, per the Daily Mail. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she claimed.
On January 4, lawyers for Sudeikis once again filed to have the custody case heard in New York, and he was willing to pay a "reasonable amount" of child support, per TMZ. Wilde was upset by her ex's actions, and did not hold back her true feelings.
Olivia Wilde thinks Jason Sudeikis is duplicitous
On March 24, a judge once again ruled against Jason Sudeikis' motion to have his custody case with Olivia Wilde moved to New York, per TMZ. Court documents from Wilde's team made strong claims about the "Hall Pass" actor's intentions. They claimed that Sudeikis — the wealthier of the former couple — was deliberately dragging out the proceedings. "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," a lawyer for Wilde wrote, per the Daily Mail. "Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick."
According to Wilde, she was under the impression that the two were working towards an amicable resolution to their custody case, and was stunned to find out that the whole time Sudeikis had filed a case outside California. "[Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back," she wrote in court documents, per the Daily Mail. The "Drinking Buddies" actor did not bite her tongue while describing her ex. "[Jason's] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding." Wilde added that Sudeikis was employing "intimidation or trickery."
Only weeks earlier, it appeared the former couple had buried the hatchet as they were spotted hanging out and shared a hug. That was on the heels of Wilde's break up with Harry Styles. "Now that they're broken up, it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along," a source told ET in January. However, that reconciliation wound up being short-lived.