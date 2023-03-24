Olivia Wilde Goes Nuclear On Jason Sudeikis As He Suffers Blow In Child Custody Case

The custody dispute between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis has been a contentious affair. After breaking up in 2020, the former couple became entrenched in a battle over their children, Otis and Daisy. Wilde was famously served custody papers from her ex while presenting at CinemaCon in 2022. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted," she told Variety in August 2022 while discussing the situation. The "Don't Worry Darling" director added that it was par for the course for Sudeikis. "I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship." However, a source claimed that the "Horrible Bosses" actor had no clue that Wilde would be given the documents publicly.

Sudeikis attempted to have the custody proceedings moved from California, where Wilde resided with their children, to New York. In August 2022, a judge struck down that request. The "Tron: Legacy" actor painted an unflattering picture of her ex in the court documents. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde said, per the Daily Mail. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she claimed.

On January 4, lawyers for Sudeikis once again filed to have the custody case heard in New York, and he was willing to pay a "reasonable amount" of child support, per TMZ. Wilde was upset by her ex's actions, and did not hold back her true feelings.