The Tragic Death Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Nicholas

Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the tragic death of his son, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, on March 25. The film composer and music producer was diagnosed with gastric cancer before his death at 43 years old. On March 23, Andrew gave an update on his condition, saying that his son had pneumonia and was put into hospice care.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," Andrew wrote in a statement to People. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for your thoughts during this difficult time"

Taking after his father, only in a different field, Nick created the scores for several short films and most recently for the 2021 movie, "The Last Bus." Nick also notably composed the music for the BBC One series "Love, Lies, and Records," which is a retelling of "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

More to come...