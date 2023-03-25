The Tragic Death Of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Nicholas
Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced the tragic death of his son, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, on March 25. The film composer and music producer was diagnosed with gastric cancer before his death at 43 years old. On March 23, Andrew gave an update on his condition, saying that his son had pneumonia and was put into hospice care.
"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," Andrew wrote in a statement to People. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for your thoughts during this difficult time"
Taking after his father, only in a different field, Nick created the scores for several short films and most recently for the 2021 movie, "The Last Bus." Nick also notably composed the music for the BBC One series "Love, Lies, and Records," which is a retelling of "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
Nick Lloyd Webber loved composing music, just like his father
With a father like Andrew Lloyd Webber, who was knighted purely for his musical prowess, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber was certainly under the microscope when it came to his own talents, but he continued to live up to his family's reputation. When it came time for the release of his composition for the "Love, Lies, and Records" series, Nick admitted in a 2011 interview with The Telegraph he was aware of having a world of eyes on him and the accompanying pressures.
"For a long time, I dropped the Lloyd bit — to see what the reaction would be," he recalled to the publication. "I got some stuff on the radio, so I thought, 'Okay, I'm obviously not a complete idiot.' Then I thought, 'Hang on, if other people are prepared to work with me without the surname, then maybe I should just get on with it.'"
Not only was Nick talented, but he was dearly loved by his family. His sister, Imogen, posted a sweet childhood photo of the pair in matching "Cats" t-shirts just days before his death. She noted she honored Nick's request of taking a break from visiting him to be at "Bad Cinderella," stating, "We've always supported Dad and his shows, albeit from this pic on wearing slightly more clothes. Will be back giving Nick a hug again soon." Our condolences to Nick's family.