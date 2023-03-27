Jeremy Renner Makes Strides In Snowplow Accident Recovery On Anti-Gravity Treadmill

More good news coming from "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner as he recovers from the harrowing accident he suffered earlier this year.

On January 1, Renner was tragically run over by his own 7-ton snow plow after he used it to aid his nephew whose vehicle was stuck in the inches of snow outside of his home in Nevada. After emergency personnel pulled the actor from the scene, Renner's publicist informed CBS that had to receive surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic surgeries," which affected his ability to walk. On January 21, he revealed in an update to his Instagram that he was undergoing physical therapy for the over 30 broken bones he sustained from the accident.

Since then, the actor's family, friends, and fans have been rooting for his swift recovery. Plus, he's been sharing the different methods of therapy he's using, including one treatment for his leg muscles that used electricity. Now, Renner is serving up more good news on his journey of physical rehabilitation.