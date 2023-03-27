Jeremy Renner Makes Strides In Snowplow Accident Recovery On Anti-Gravity Treadmill
More good news coming from "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner as he recovers from the harrowing accident he suffered earlier this year.
On January 1, Renner was tragically run over by his own 7-ton snow plow after he used it to aid his nephew whose vehicle was stuck in the inches of snow outside of his home in Nevada. After emergency personnel pulled the actor from the scene, Renner's publicist informed CBS that had to receive surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic surgeries," which affected his ability to walk. On January 21, he revealed in an update to his Instagram that he was undergoing physical therapy for the over 30 broken bones he sustained from the accident.
Since then, the actor's family, friends, and fans have been rooting for his swift recovery. Plus, he's been sharing the different methods of therapy he's using, including one treatment for his leg muscles that used electricity. Now, Renner is serving up more good news on his journey of physical rehabilitation.
Jeremy Renner shared his tread on an anti-gravity machine
I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023
On March 26, just over a few months after his tragic accident, Jeremy Renner uploaded the innovative treatment that he's been trying out. In the video he posted to his Twitter, the actor stands upright on a machine that has a track like a treadmill but is instead using an anti-gravity chamber to help Renner keep his legs upright. Strapped in at his waist, Renner is easily able to walk his legs forward because the anti-gravity machine removes over 40% of his body weight, as he explains in the video.
"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he captioned the inspirational post. "#minduful #intended #recovery"
Earlier this month, there were rumors from the Daily Mail saying that Renner's acting career is reportedly "no longer a priority to him." Sorry to the Marvel fans, but yes, Renner's recovery is probably the number one thing he should be worrying about right now. Either way, the actor still has his work with Marvel and Disney+ coming up, including his passion project "Rennervations," where he renovates trashed government vehicles for the greater good.