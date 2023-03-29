Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Celebrity Has The Worst Taste In Men - Exclusive Survey

Of the 17,000 Nicki Swift readers who responded to our poll, a staggering 61 % agreed that Kim Kardashian has the worst taste in men. While the most famous Kardashian sister is no doubt used to winning in life, this is probably one honor she'd rather do without. But given her history, she definitely earned it. In addition to her short-lived dalliance with Ray J, Kardashian has been married three times, though her two-month marriage to Kris Humphries and six-year marriage to Kanye "Ye" West have garnered the most attention. Unfortunately, Kardashian doesn't appear to be on good terms with any of her ex-husbands — especially West, who she's recently lambasted for making antisemitic comments. But even if she wasn't forever attached to a man who ruined his legacy in the name of hate speech, their post-divorce interactions have sometimes been disturbing, especially when Kardashian moved on with Pete Davidson.

Next up is Pamela Anderson, who garnered 15% of the votes. Although Anderson has been married five times, she's still most associated with her first husband, Tommy Lee, who was jailed in 1998 for assaulting her in the presence of their newborn. They also starred in a homemade sex tape, which was leaked by an unknown source. Jennifer Lopez, who partook in several public relationships before reconciling with her past love, Ben Affleck, won 12% of the votes. Sandra Bullock and Mariah Carey came in last, with 6% and 5 % of the votes.