Kelly Ripa Originally Resisted Mark Consuelos As Her Live Co-Host

In February, Ryan Seacrest announced that he was leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six years of sharing hosting duties with Kelly Ripa. On the show, Seacrest revealed that talks about his departure began in 2022, with sources telling Page Six that he was getting overwhelmed and exhausted from juggling his appearances on the morning show and "American Idol" on top of hosting "On Air With Ryan Seacrest."

Insiders also noted that Seacrest was missing a great deal of work due to his schedule, which caused some tension between him and Ripa. But it sounds like the two will remain friends. In fact, Ripa told Seacrest, "You are one of my best friends. ... The greatest part of this entire experience has been that you've gone from being a friend to a family member." Now, he's being replaced by an actual family member, Ripa's husband, "Riverdale" star Mark Consuelos. The day after Seacrest's announcement, Ripa told viewers, "It's official. My work husband will also be my actual husband. ... I think we mean to say, 'My actual husband will be my work husband.' I am not marrying Ryan.'" Consuelos has been Ripa's most reliable guest host over the years, joining her on the show well over 100 times. He'll become her permanent co-host in the spring.

But while Consuelos had proven himself a competent co-host, he was not Ripa's recommendation for the full-time gig filling Seacrest's old seat.