Nick Cannon Doesn't Have A Budget Providing For Mothers Of His Children

Nick Cannon once said that he felt guilty about not being able to be a full-time father to his 12 children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he said on an episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" in December 2022, adding, "One, because I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."

But the rapper still tries his best to be present and active in all of his children's lives. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he claimed to Men's Health in June 2022. "I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week," he said, adding that he often uses FaceTime if he's not able to be there in person.

The comedian then admitted that because he's so involved as a father, he often doesn't think about whether or not he plans to have more children. "I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be," he said. And now, Cannon is clarifying what he means by being a provider for his children.