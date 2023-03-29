Nick Cannon Doesn't Have A Budget Providing For Mothers Of His Children
Nick Cannon once said that he felt guilty about not being able to be a full-time father to his 12 children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he said on an episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" in December 2022, adding, "One, because I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."
But the rapper still tries his best to be present and active in all of his children's lives. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he claimed to Men's Health in June 2022. "I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week," he said, adding that he often uses FaceTime if he's not able to be there in person.
The comedian then admitted that because he's so involved as a father, he often doesn't think about whether or not he plans to have more children. "I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be," he said. And now, Cannon is clarifying what he means by being a provider for his children.
Nick Cannon gives his children what they need
Nick Cannon has been using the word "provider" to explain his role in his many children's lives, which has raised some questions for fans, wondering if the rapper has put a cap on how much he provides. He clarified what he meant by the term on Audacy's "The Home Team" radio show. "What they need, they get it. There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive," he said.
The former "America's Got Talent" host added that despite having several children with several women, he maintains a respectful bond with everyone involved because he respects what the mothers have to do to raise the children. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario ... I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children," he said.
And it seems that respect is mutual across the board, as an insider told ET that the mothers of Cannon's children are "cordial" and "respectful" to each other. "The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important, and loved," the source added.