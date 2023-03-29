Jeremy Renner Divulges Chilling Details In First Interview Since Snowplow Accident

Being a Hollywood star doesn't give you a hall pass from being seriously injured in a freak accident. Fans know Jeremy Renner for starring in hit films like "The Avengers" and "Wind River." Most recently, Renner starred in the television series "Mayor of Kingstown." However, the star made much different headlines than he is used to seeing in December 2022 following a near-fatal snowplow accident. At the time, CNN reported that Renner was crushed by his own personal snowplow as he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew. Things may have turned out differently had Renner put on the parking brake. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," a report read.

"Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over." Renner's nephew stayed with the star until help arrived, but the star's injuries were so severe that he had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he stayed for two weeks.

Renner has shared a few Instagram posts regarding the accident, including one that showed him in a hospital bed with breathing tubes in his nose. In the caption, he thanked fans for their support. Now, he's opening up more about what happened on that horrible day.