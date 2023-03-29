Melissa Joan Hart Tearfully Relives Helping Nashville Tragedy Students To Safety

Trigger warning: The following article discusses mass violence and violence against children.

Melissa Joan Hart is devastated by the recent mass shooting that occurred near her home on March 27, 2023.

Tragedy struck at the Covenant School in Nashville after an active shooter killed six people, three of which were young children, per NPR. The loss has sent the entire country into a reel of mixed emotions. The school released a statement sharing, "Our community is heartbroken. We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church." As people grieve those who tragically lost their lives, they are also calling on Congress to take action to prevent what has become an epidemic. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 130 mass shootings in the United States in 2023 alone.

In 2017, after the tragic Las Vegas shooting, Hart shared a sentimental post supporting the cause to end gun violence. She wrote, "We have a lot of growing to do, and a lot of learning and we will never be able to stop senseless tragedies from occurring but we can keep a lot of people from dying by being smarter about our guns." While the "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" actor hoped that would be the last time she would have to talk about ending gun violence, the recent Nashville tragedy has her speaking up once again, and this time it was a lot closer to home.