Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Faces Disturbing Allegations Amid Ugly Divorce

This article includes descriptions of sexual assault.

Months after his divorce from Emily Ratajkowski, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard is the subject of some upsetting allegations. Ratajkowski surprised everyone when she married Bear-McClard in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship, and while the marriage seemed to pop up out of nowhere, she defended her quickie nuptials. "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, 'Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years," she explained (via Us Weekly). The pair went on to welcome son Sylvester, and everyone seemed happy. Then came the summer of 2022, and bombshell allegations of cheating (on Bear-McClard's part). "Yeah, he cheated," a source dished to Page Six. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." A second insider clarified that Bear-McClard had "strayed on multiple occasions," including during his then-wife's pregnancy (via In Touch).

Despite her ex "pleading to get back together," Ratajkowski has put that chapter of her life in the rearview mirror, being linked to everyone from Pete Davidson to Eric André. "I really wanted to be chosen," the model shared with Harper's Bazaar, speaking of previous anxieties in her dating life. Now however, she's experiencing a newfound freedom. "It's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, 'Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts,'" she added.

Overall, fans applauded EmRata for her decision to leave her cheating ex. Now more than ever, it looks like she dodged a bullet.