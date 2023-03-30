Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Faces Disturbing Allegations Amid Ugly Divorce
This article includes descriptions of sexual assault.
Months after his divorce from Emily Ratajkowski, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard is the subject of some upsetting allegations. Ratajkowski surprised everyone when she married Bear-McClard in 2018 after a whirlwind courtship, and while the marriage seemed to pop up out of nowhere, she defended her quickie nuptials. "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, 'Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years," she explained (via Us Weekly). The pair went on to welcome son Sylvester, and everyone seemed happy. Then came the summer of 2022, and bombshell allegations of cheating (on Bear-McClard's part). "Yeah, he cheated," a source dished to Page Six. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." A second insider clarified that Bear-McClard had "strayed on multiple occasions," including during his then-wife's pregnancy (via In Touch).
Despite her ex "pleading to get back together," Ratajkowski has put that chapter of her life in the rearview mirror, being linked to everyone from Pete Davidson to Eric André. "I really wanted to be chosen," the model shared with Harper's Bazaar, speaking of previous anxieties in her dating life. Now however, she's experiencing a newfound freedom. "It's really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, 'Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn't like these other parts,'" she added.
Overall, fans applauded EmRata for her decision to leave her cheating ex. Now more than ever, it looks like she dodged a bullet.
Sebastian Bear-McClard has been accused of grooming several women
We knew that Sebastian Bear-McClard cheated on Emily Ratajkowski, but it turns out that the Hollywood producer has also been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, per Variety. In 2016, Bear-McClard DM'ed a 17-year-old girl to arrange a meeting to speak about including her in the Safdie Brothers' film, "Good Time," which he was also producing. The woman, now 24, told the outlet that she ended up naked in front of several male crew members on her day of filming. "[I] was utterly stunned and felt terrified," she said, of the traumatic experience.
On a separate occasion, this time during his marriage, Bear-McClard again leveraged his status as a Hollywood filmmaker to target another woman on Instagram. This anonymous woman explained that she'd met Bear-McClard at the apartment he'd shared with Ratajkowski in the hopes of discussing her career, though that wasn't what happened next. "Sebastian and I started kissing," she said. "Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom."
It's unclear whether Ratajkowski knew of these specific instances when she filed for divorce. In 2023, the "Gone Girl" actor spoke on the "Going Mental with Eileen Kelly" podcast about how she'd struggled to end things with Bear-McClard. "I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," she shared. No doubt fans are proud of the model-author for taking action to lead her best life — without Bear-McClard.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).