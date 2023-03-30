What Is Bobby Flay's Ex-Wife Stephanie March Up To Post-Divorce?
Bobby Flay and Stephanie March's relationship started with love at first sight. When the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" alum agreed to go on a blind date with the Food Network star, she never expected to fall so easily. "I know it's a cliché, but I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is the rest of my life,'" March told CNN in 2008. But things went south with the same intensity. In April 2015, Flay filed for divorce from March, just a few weeks after they separated. But March didn't stay single for long, and she took her career in a new direction.
The split between Flay and March got ugly. March immediately sought to amend their prenup agreement on the ground that Flay had been unfaithful, according to Page Six. The actor reportedly learned her husband had been having an affair with one of his aides, Elyse Tirrell, shortly after Thanksgiving 2014. "She came to my house and was sobbing uncontrollably," a friend of March's told the outlet in April 2015. "She said, 'I can't believe the last 10 years of my life have been a lie.'"
But Tirrell wasn't the only woman March accused Flay of cheating with. In court documents, she contended Flay had an affair with January Jones in addition to a third unnamed person, InTouch reported in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized a month later, E! News reported. "We look forward to putting this difficult time behind us," they said in a joint statement. And March appears to have been able to move on.
Stephanie March found love again shortly after Bobby Flay
In October 2015, just a few months after finalizing her divorce from Bobby Flay, Stephanie March met tech investor Dan Benton through a friend. "They met for cocktails at the West Village bar Orient Express and had dinner afterwards," a source told People. But that was a casual get-together and not an official date. That happened a bit later when they showed that their relationship was founded on a mutual love for knowledge. "Their first real date was a TED Talk [of educator Sal Khan of the Khan Academy] after which they talked for four hours," the insider explained.
March kept her new relationship under wraps until April 2016, when she and Benton made their red carpet debut at the Inaugural Whitney Collection Award. "They've kept it quiet until now, but they're crazy about each other," a source told E! News. "She was happy being single, but this is the next chapter." Nearly two years later in September 2017, they tied the knot two months after Benton proposed during a Greek getaway. "Dan adores her and supports her," the friend added.
Indeed, they seem to share a passion for travel, having been to places as far from home as Thailand and India. More than seven years after meeting, the relationship is going strong. "You are My Person. You are unrepeatable, irreplaceable, and better than pasta. Yes, better than pasta," March captioned an Instagram post to celebrate his birthday in December 2021.
Stephanie March also moved on from Law & Order: SVU
In 2019, March also left "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for good. After nearly two decades portraying — on and off — Alexandra "Alex" Cabot, March believed it was time to move on. In fact, she felt Cabot's arc had run its course back in 2004, when she quit the show as a regular. "You get to a point where you feel like, as a character, you kind of said everything you can say," she told TV Guide.
March went on to star in "The Social Ones" and portray Ivanka Trump in "A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump." But the most prominent role in her later career has been of Akira in The CW superhero series "Naomi". "So much fun. So much talent. So much bad***ery. Premieres tonight. I will be making my grand entrance later. In the meantime, get yer Naomi on," she wrote in a January 2022 Instagram post promoting the series.
In addition to acting, March has also delved deeper into her activist work, a passion that runs through her veins. In 1938, her great-grandmother opened the West Texas Mothers' Health Center, which became part of Planned Parenthood, she said in a 2012 essay for The Dallas Morning News. The passion never dwindled. In March, she joined the Panzi Foundation's board of directors, a nonprofit that works with survivors of sexual violence in the DRC. "I am going to fight this fight," she wrote on Instagram.