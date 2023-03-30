What Is Bobby Flay's Ex-Wife Stephanie March Up To Post-Divorce?

Bobby Flay and Stephanie March's relationship started with love at first sight. When the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" alum agreed to go on a blind date with the Food Network star, she never expected to fall so easily. "I know it's a cliché, but I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is the rest of my life,'" March told CNN in 2008. But things went south with the same intensity. In April 2015, Flay filed for divorce from March, just a few weeks after they separated. But March didn't stay single for long, and she took her career in a new direction.

The split between Flay and March got ugly. March immediately sought to amend their prenup agreement on the ground that Flay had been unfaithful, according to Page Six. The actor reportedly learned her husband had been having an affair with one of his aides, Elyse Tirrell, shortly after Thanksgiving 2014. "She came to my house and was sobbing uncontrollably," a friend of March's told the outlet in April 2015. "She said, 'I can't believe the last 10 years of my life have been a lie.'"

But Tirrell wasn't the only woman March accused Flay of cheating with. In court documents, she contended Flay had an affair with January Jones in addition to a third unnamed person, InTouch reported in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized a month later, E! News reported. "We look forward to putting this difficult time behind us," they said in a joint statement. And March appears to have been able to move on.