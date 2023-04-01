Brandi Glanville Denies Rumored RHUGT Incident With Caroline Manzo In Fiery Statement

Brandi Glanville has slammed those wild "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" rumors in an eye-opening statement. Since 2021, reality TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the multiverse-inspired "Real Housewives" spin-off. Featuring some of the most notorious housewives ever to grace our screens, the series follows the group of women as they travel to a lush location for a two- to three-week stay. But, despite its relaxing premise, the last three seasons have featured drama-filled blowouts, tears, and the formation of new feuds. One of the series' most shocking moments has ironically come from its forthcoming fourth season. In January, it was reported that Glanville and Caroline Manzo left the new entry early after some drama ensued between them.

In a statement to People, three sources confirmed the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star kissed the "Manzo'd With Kids" personality without permission. "It was unwanted. And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi," one source revealed. The report also revealed that Glanville was asked to leave due to her "inappropriate" behavior. "[Manzo] needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," another source added. While Manzo refrained from issuing a statement at the time, she seemingly confirmed her rift with Glanville during an appearance on "Food, Love, and Chaos." "I can't say much, only because it's not good for my headspace... but I came home early, she said according to Parade. Now it looks like Glanville has released her own statement about the alleged incident.